Report: Ron Paul Hospitalized for ‘Precautionary’ Reasons

Longtime libertarian Congressman and former presidential candidate Ron Paul (R-TX) was hospitalized Friday for “precautionary” reasons, according to a report.

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram tweeted: “Colleague Lee Ross rpts fmr GOP TX Rep & GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul is hospitalized for ‘precautionary’ reasons.”

Earlier Friday, the 85-year-old Paul was discussing federal stimulus money on his YouTube channel when his speech appeared to began to slur.

Various conservatives figures took to social media to offer prayers and well wishes to Paul and his family.

“Heidi & I are lifting up in prayer @RonPaul and @RandPaul and their family. For many decades, he has been an extraordinary warrior for Liberty,” Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted. “May God’s healing hand be upon Dr. Paul, and may God’s Peace and Grace be upon the entire family.”

Rep. Thomas Massie wrote: “Prayers for Dr. @RonPaul.”

Libertarian television host John Stossel wrote: “We all owe Ron Paul.”

“Praying for former Congressman Ron Paul and his family,” said Rep. Scott Perry.

Paul’s son, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), has not commented on the matter.

Paul served as a member of congress for decades and ran for president in 1988, 2008 and 2012. He retired from politics in 2013.

