Illinois Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker Self-Quarantines for Second Time

Illinois Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker has gone into self-quarantine for 14 days, for a second time, after another member of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

The staffer announced a positive COVID-19 test last Monday after feeling ill for a few days before, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Those in the staffer’s circle have also been advised to self-isolate for two weeks, and contact tracing was initiated to search farther outside the staffer’s closest contacts.

“Let this be a reminder to everyone that this virus knows no bounds, and we must take this seriously,” the governor tweeted last Tuesday.

We will only defeat COVID-19 if we look out for ourselves and one another. So please: ➡️ Wear a mask every time you're in public

➡️ Watch your distance around others

➡️ Wash your hands frequently These small steps can help slow the spread and ultimately save lives. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 29, 2020

While the governor claims he tested negative, he self-quarantined anyway out of an abundance of caution. This is the second time the billionaire businessman has self-quarantined after a staff member tested positive for the virus. Pritzker had also self-quarantined for two weeks in May.

At least four Democrat governors have tested positive for COVID, or went into self-quarantine when a staffer was identified as having contracted COVID.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz self-quarantined in May, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey self-quarantined in April, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that he had tested positive for COVID only a few days ago.

Virginia’s Northam noted that he has experienced mild cold-like symptoms and lost his sense of smell. Otherwise, he and his wife are doing well.

Pearl and I are back with another update. Over the weekend, I developed some mild cold-like symptoms, but I am feeling good and continue to do the work of the Commonwealth.@FirstLadyVA and I are grateful to everyone for continuing to take #COVID19 seriously––let's keep it up. pic.twitter.com/4ev1X1uKkl — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) October 5, 2020

Northam tested positive on Sept. 25 after a member of his team had tested positive two days earlier. He is now quarantined with his wife in his home.

