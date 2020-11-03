Joe Biden Takes Minnesota in 2020 Presidential Race

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) on Tuesday took Minnesota in the 2020 presidential race, a state that has not gone for a Republican in 48 years.

President Donald Trump campaigned in Minnesota in hopes of flipping Minnesota red, since he had lost the state by fewer than 45,000 votes in 2016.

Democrats were worried leading up to election day, prompting Biden to add a last minute stop in Minnesota over Halloween weekend.

The Trump campaign courted workers in the state’s northern Iron Range, where six Democrat mayors endorsed Trump. Polling showed that Trump had narrowed Biden’s lead among suburban and blue-collar voters.

However, Minnesota was ground zero for racial strife over the summer, and that may have benefited Democrats.

George Floyd, the black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for about eight minutes, sparked racial unrest and Black Lives Matters protests that continued for months over the summer and into the fall.

Minnesota has not gone for a Republican president since Richard Nixon in 1972, but Trump had hopes after narrowly losing the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

