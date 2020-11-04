U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, a pro-life OB/GYN, defeated Democrat state Sen. Barbara Bollier for the U.S. Senate seat of retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts.

Marshall’s victory blocked Democrats from flipping another seat in the Senate.

The race was the most expensive in the state’s history, reported the Associated Press, with Bollier raising more than $25 million for her campaign to Marshall’s $6.5 million.

Bollier, a former Republican and retired anesthesiologist, portrayed herself during her campaign as a moderate who is “bringing people together to expand healthcare.”

However, as the Washington Free Beacon uncovered, Bollier was a longtime supporter of abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

In a video obtained by the Free Beacon, Bollier touted that when she and her husband were married, the first group they donated to was Planned Parenthood.

Bollier has long been endorsed as well by former Kansas Democrat Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, who became former President Barack Obama’s Health & Human Services secretary. Sebelius ultimately served as the administrator of the controversial Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and authored the contraceptive mandate that required most employers to provide free contraceptives, sterilization procedures, and abortion-inducing drugs to their employees through health insurance plans.

Marshall challenged Bollier for her strong support of abortion rights and gun confiscation.

We’re seeing great momentum in Garden City & across Kansas! Kansans deserve a pro-life senator who will defend their values — not one more rubberstamp for the left’s agenda. https://t.co/qowu6vixPN #kssen — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 6, 2020

In video discovered by the Free Beacon, Bollier also praised Australia’s gun confiscation practices, suggesting they could be employed in Kansas.

“They have no guns,” she said of Australia in the video. “They don’t allow them. They just took them all away. And, you know what, it’s pretty darn safe. It’s this amazing thing.”

After the video was published, Bollier attempted to walk back her remarks:

One of my favorite memories growing up was hunting with my dad — he left me his shotgun when he died. I support the 2nd Amendment and commonsense reforms we can agree all to, like expanded background checks. I do not support gun confiscation. I never have. I never will. #KSSen — Dr. Barbara Bollier (@BarbaraBollier) October 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the Marshall campaign called her ideas about gun confiscation “an alarming concept.”

Marshall also challenged Bollier on her support for questioning current Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett about her faith during her Senate confirmation hearing.