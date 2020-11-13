Charles Koch, the billionaire GOP mega-donor, says he is looking forward to working with former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on issues like immigration even though the presidential election has not yet been certified.

In interviews with the Wall Street Journal, Koch congratulated Biden and Harris as he vows to work with elected Democrats on the issue of immigration that would likely entail some form of amnesty for illegal aliens and increased legal immigration — a constant goal of the billionaires’ network of donor class organizations.

A recent move noted by the Journal involved the Koch network working with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), an open borders advocacy organization that has fought to prevent any limits on illegal and legal immigration.

The Journal reports:

Mr. Koch is now trying to work together with Democrats and liberals on issues such as immigration, criminal-justice reform, and limiting U.S. intervention abroad, where he thinks common ground can be found. He has partnered with organizations including the LeBron James Family Foundation, the American Civil Liberties Union [ACLU], and even a handful of Democratic state legislative campaigns. In 2019, he renamed the Koch network of about 700 donors as Stand Together. [Emphasis added] … “I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory,” he wrote in an email. “I look forward to finding ways to work with them to break down the barriers holding people back, whether in the economy, criminal justice, immigration, the Covid-19 [Chinese coronavirus] pandemic, or anywhere else. At the same time, I hope we all use this post-election period to find a better way forward. Because of partisanship, we’ve come to expect too much of politics and too little of ourselves and one another.” [Emphasis added]

Biden has vowed to give amnesty to 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States in his first 100 days in office, restart welfare-dependent immigration, stop building border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, and provide illegal aliens with free health insurance.

Koch also refused to answer whether he voted for President Donald Trump or Biden in the election. Last year, it was leaked to the media that the Koch network would not support Trump in his re-election bid this year as they have fought for years to stop the president’s economic nationalist agenda.

While Trump has brought the Republican Party back to its roots — one centered on populist-nationalist goals with a working and lower-middle-class base — the Koch network’s unpopular economic libertarian ideals have aligned fittingly with Democrats’ increased support for free trade and mass immigration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.