Kayleigh McEnany to Interrupting Reporter: ‘I Don’t Call on Activists’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a White House press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on November 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. The White House held a press briefing as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to challenge the results of the …
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Charlie Spiering

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press briefing on Friday during which one reporter shouted questions and statements about President Trump’s refusal to concede the election.

“Do you understand the definition of sedition? Do you understand any laws?” the reporter yelled as the press conference concluded.

“I don’t call on activists,” McEnany replied as the reporter kept shouting from the back of the room:

