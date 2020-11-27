President Donald Trump criticized Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford for taking a knee during the national anthem.

“No thanks,” the president wrote on Twitter, sharing an image of the kneeling quarterbacks.

The Lions and the Texans played the NFL’s afternoon game on Thanksgiving Day, as Breitbart News reported.

Several NFL players continue to protest during the national anthem as the NFL widely embraced the idea in the 2020 season after the George Floyd protests that took place in the Summer.