New York Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin Projected to Win Reelection

Suffolk County election officials are expected to certify Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican congressman for New York’s 1st congressional district, the winner of his congressional race Monday, four weeks after the election, according to a county election official.

Republican Commissioner of the Suffolk County Board of Elections Nick LaLota tweeted that Zeldin won by more than 40,000 votes:

While it was evident to most people a few weeks ago, after counting many absentee ballots, today it became mathematically certain @leezeldin won re-election to Congress. Suffolk BOE expects to certify the race very soon– showing Congressman Zeldin won by 40k+ votes.

Zeldin won re-election to a fourth term against Democrat Nancy Goroff.

Zeldin declared victory on Election Night after being up by 60,000 votes, but establishment media outlets, including the Associated Press, did not call the race for Zeldin.

In a Fox News interview Saturday, Zeldin questioned why it was taking so long to certify the results of the race.

“If I was a Democrat, this race would have been called on Election Night, but I’m a Republican, so I’m sure there are some folks who would like to flip the results here,” he said.

The NY-1 race still isn’t called & Nancy Goroff still hasn’t conceded. We are up by ~60k votes w/ ~60k ballots to be counted. While every legal ballot will count regardless, @AP wont call this race despite our massive lead & Goroff wont concede despite her insurmountable deficit. pic.twitter.com/xjGLUDYXIV — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 28, 2020

It was not until Monday evening that Decision Desk HQ projected Zeldin’s win.

Decision Desk HQ Projects @leezeldin (R) Has Won In NY-01 Race Called At 11-30 06:10 PM EST All Results: https://t.co/kZ12JrAWWq — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 30, 2020

Zeldin is a close ally of President Trump and served on his legal defense team during the impeachment hearings earlier this year. He serves on the White House Task Force for reopening the economy. He is a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve and a veteran of the Iraq War.

