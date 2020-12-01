Democrats are “counting on demographic changes” to turn the state of Georgia blue through mass immigration, specifically from Asia, according to the New York Times.

A report by the Times notes that the growing number of Asian American voters, many foreign-born, via the nation’s mass importation of more than 1.2 million legal immigrants every year has led to rapid changes to the electorate in Georgia.

Democrats, the Times reports, are relying on these changes to flip the state blue as they have successfully flipped Gwinnett County, Georgia, for Democrats over the last two presidential election cycles:

The emergence in Georgia of Asian-American voters is a potential bright spot for a Democratic Party counting on demographic changes to bring political wins across the country. Asian-Americans are the fastest-growing segment of eligible voters out of the major racial and ethnic groups in the country, according to the Pew Research Center; their numbers, nationally and in Gwinnett County, more than doubled between 2000 and 2020.

[Emphasis added] … Today, Asian immigrants have reached a critical mass and their children, entering their 30s and 40s and many of them educated in the United States, are pushing for representation. In Gwinnett County, about 12 percent of people are of Asian heritage, according to William Frey, senior demographer at the Brookings Institution. [Emphasis added]

Exit polling from Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race, as noted by the Times, reveals that 78 percent of Asian Americans voted for Democrat Stacey Abrams against Republican Brian Kemp. As with Hispanic Americans, though, varying groups within the Asian American community vote vastly differently.

Vietnamese immigrants, for example, are more likely to vote for Republicans, while immigrants from Bangladesh are much more likely to vote for Democrats, according to data published in the Times.

As Breitbart News reported recently, the nation’s legal immigration system has drastically altered the electorate in multiple swing states including Georgia and North Carolina.

The number of foreign-born voters and their voting-age children in Georgia has boomed by 337 percent between 2000 to 2020. Meanwhile, the native-born voting-age population in Georgia has increased by just 22 percent over that same period.

The drastic “demographics changes,” as described by multiple establishment media outlets, has made the electoral map increasingly easier for Democrats.

The Washington Post, New York Times, the Atlantic, Axios, the Los Angeles Times, and the Wall Street Journal have all admitted that rapid demographic changes because of immigration are tilting the nation toward a permanent Democrat dominance.

“The single biggest threat to Republicans’ long-term viability is demographics,” Axios acknowledged last year. “The numbers simply do not lie … there’s not a single demographic megatrend that favors Republicans.”

If legal immigration levels are not reduced, the U.S. will have imported about 15 million new foreign-born voters by 2040. Those 15 million new foreign-born voters include about eight million who will have arrived through chain migration.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.