Former US Postal Service subcontractor Ethan Pease alleged USPS workers were ordered to backdate ballots received too late so that they could be lawfully counted, detailing the allegation during a Tuesday press conference hosted by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society.

Pease explained he worked as a temporary hire at United Mailing Services (UMS), a USPS subcontractor in Wisconsin, in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

He worked as a route driver, delivering mail to UMS for sorting, and he would transport it to USPS. In September and October, he delivered mail-in ballots from UMS to USPS.

“On November 2, 2020, I noticed that there was only one ballot in the bin for delivery to USPS. And on November 3, Election Day, there were no ballots in the bin for delivery,” he said.

“One can imagine my surprise then when the next day, November 4, I was asked by a senior USPS employee … if I had forgotten any ballots the night before,” he continued, explaining the senior employee detailed an order down from the Wisconsin-Illinois chapter of USPS, which claimed that 100,000 ballots were missing.

The senior USPS employee told Pease his post office had dispatched employees to search for the missing ballots at 4 a.m. and only recovered seven or eight at UMS.

“Based on my previous experience and habit of double-checking for ballots, I believe that to be a lie,” he explained.

Pease went on to detail a conversation he had with another USPS employee the following day, who admitted that USPS employees were “ordered to backdate ballots that were received too late to be lawfully counted.”

“I didn’t bring any of these [irregularities] up to my supervisors at USPS at the time due to what I perceived to be their hostility towards President Donald Trump and their evident contempt for the law,” Pease stated.

“I heard those same two post office employees make jokes about taking mail-in ballots for Trump and throwing them away,” he added, clarifying that he is not a Trump supporter, nor a Biden supporter.

“But something profoundly wrong occurred in Wisconsin during the presidential election, and the American people have a right to know about it,” he added.