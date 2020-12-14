Donald Trump: Gov. Brian Kemp Is a ‘Fool’ and a ‘Clown’

President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp a “fool” and a “clown” for failing to call a special session in the state to prevent voter fraud.

“What a fool Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia is. Could have been so easy, but now we have to do it the hard way,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The president warned that Kemp’s failure to address issues of voter fraud could result in the loss of Georgia’s Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

“Demand this clown call a Special Session and open up signature verification, NOW,” he wrote. “Otherwise, could be a bad day for two GREAT Senators on January 5th.”

The president accused Kemp and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger of getting duped into signing a consent decree in March changing some of the voting rules in Georgia.

“Democrats weakened the Signature Verification (and other) safeguards in Georgia,” Trump wrote. Stacey Abrams played Brian Kemp and Secretary of State, for fools. Consent Decree, which is terrible for Republicans (and honest people!), must be opened up NOW – David, Kelly, and I will then win!”

