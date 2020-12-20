Austrian Police Arrest Two Suspects in Vienna Islamic Terror Attack

Austrian police have arrested two more suspects for alleged involvement in the November 2 Islamic terror attack in Vienna.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutors’ office said Sunday that one of the two men arrested is a 26-year-old Austrian of Afghan origin whose DNA was found on one of the murder weapons. Both arrests both took place on Friday but the news was not released until Sunday.

The spokeswoman did not provide any information on the identity of the second suspect.

On the evening of November 2, heavily armed gunmen opened fire in a coordinated attack at six different locations in Vienna’s city center, killing two men and two women and wounding at least 22 more.

Police shot one of the gunmen dead, identified by Interior Minister Karl Nehammer as an “Islamist terrorist” who in 2019 had been sentenced to 22 months in jail after trying to reach Syria to join Islamic State jihadists, but who was released last December after serving just 5 months of his sentence.

The 20-year-old militant, identified as Kujtim Fejzulai, an Islamic State sympathizer and a dual citizen of Austria and North Macedonia, was armed with an assault rifle, a pistol, and a machete.

So far, police have detained eighteen suspects in connection with the attack and the Austrian government also closed of two mosques in Vienna frequented by the assailant.

