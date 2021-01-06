Donald Trump Tells Protesters to ‘Stay Peaceful’ After They Storm U.S. Capitol

President Donald Trump urged his supporters to remain peaceful after they stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday to protest the certification of the electoral college vote.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Trump repeated his call on Twitter about a half-hour later.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!” he said. “Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

Large groups of Trump supporters swarmed Capitol Hill and entered the building, as videos showed individuals breaking down doors to enter the building.

Groups of protesters also battled with large armed Capitol Police outside the building. Reporters in the building shared images of tear gas being deployed in the building claiming that guns were drawn and even fired into the chamber.

Earlier in the day, President Trump urged his supporters to show their support for members of Congress who objected to the certification of the electoral college vote.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard today,” he said. “We will see whether Republicans stand strong for the integrity of our elections, but whether or not they stand strong for our country, our country, our country has been under siege for a long time, far longer than this four year period.”