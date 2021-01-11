Amid censorship and removal of President Trump from certain platforms, Kelley Paul, the wife of Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), took to Twitter on Sunday where she slammed the tech giant for not removing threats against her husband.

“Hey @jack, remember how for the last three years you have allowed thousands of hateful tweets celebrating my husband’s assault and encouraging more violence against him? I do,” wrote Paul’s wife in a tweet.

In 2017, Paul suffered an attack from his neighbor which left him with six broken ribs and the removal of part of his lung.

As noted by the Daily Wire, “At the end of December, a man who was named ‘National Teacher of the Year’ in 2019 by the Council of Chief State School Officers tweeted that the neighbors of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell should act like a ‘true Kentucky hero'” like Paul’s neighbor.

“Who are Mitch McConnell’s neighbors? I’m just saying Rand Paul’s neighbor did what a true Kentucky hero should do. It’s your turn to step up,” Randy Robinson wrote in a tweet.

Paul’s wife responded to the tweet, saying she had “no words” to state how she felt.

“I am so disgusted by this I have no words. The 2019 ‘National teacher of the Year’ is celebrating the violent assault on my husband that resulted in 6 broken ribs and part of his lung being removed,” Paul wrote. “This hateful thug is calling for more violence on Sen McConnell.”

Robinson later deleted the tweet and stated, “I made a Mitch McConnell joke today and the conservative bots are real angry. It’s funny because the joke was made early today and no one said a thing until I promoted black medical awareness.”

In a November 2017 piece, Paul detailed the attack on her husband and said, “It is incredibly hurtful that some news outlets have victimized Rand a second time as he struggles to recover.”

Twitter, which suspended Trump’s official account on Friday, along with Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch have indefinitely suspended the president’s access on those platforms.

