Nolte: Florida State Rep Calls for a ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway’

Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-D32) announced on Tuesday that he is “sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway.’”

This legislative session I will be sponsoring an amendment to rename U.S. Highway 27 as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.” Looking forward to working on this important designation honoring one of the greatest Presidents in American History. pic.twitter.com/x2gNzv8pxv — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) January 19, 2021

As you can see in the tweet, Highway 27 is a major north-south artery that runs through the middle of the entire state, some 500 miles. I love Florida. I lived there for nine months in the eighties… Haven’t been back since. Warrants. But I’m sure it’s still great.

Portions of Highway 27 are already named after politicians, the Claude Pepper Memorial Highway, etc., but it looks like Sabatini wants to name the whole thing for Trump, which is a great idea.

We already know that the long history of naming federal property — schools, roads, buildings, airports — after former presidents is not going to happen for Trump, at least not anytime soon. Pretty much everyone in the D.C. Swamp hates the guy.

Hell, Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) is looking to pass legislation that would make it illegal — illegal! — to name any government property — local, state, federal — after Trump, which is exactly what you would expect from a fascist from California like Sanchez

“I am working on a bill that would mean that nothing — not even a bench, no airport, no highway, no school — nothing – ever bear the name of this traitor,” she screeched to People, a magazine that is such a failure we receive a free subscription we didn’t ask for that immediately goes into the trash.

Texas fascist Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) is threatening something similar. “In addition to supporting the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump, I am also preparing legislation that would prohibit any federal building or property from being named after President Donald J. Trump,” he screeched on the Twitters.

Yeah, well, sorry, but until His Fraudulency Joe Biden packs the Supreme Court with fascists, we still have this little thing called the First Amendment, which means the government cannot make it illegal for a state or locality to name anything after anyone.

In the interest of trolling, I would like to recommend that, in this particular case, Republicans do what Democrats always do, and that’s go crazy on this particular issue.

Republican-controlled cities, towns, and states should immediately name everything possible after Donald J. Trump: I’m talking about schools, buildings, benches, parks, highways, roads, parks…

In fact, you should name every street everywhere after Trump, like this… Trump Locust Street, Trump Capitol Drive Street, Trump Martin Luther King Boulevard, Trump John F. Kennedy Highway, and then wait to see the heads explode as Democrats navigate their GPS.

Hey, why not name your state after Trump? Your whole state. Something like WyTrumping or North Trumpota or WisTrumpsin…

When they go low, we go high.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.