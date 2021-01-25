Jen Psaki: Joe Biden’s Cat ‘Is Going to Dominate the Internet’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki predicted Sunday that President Joe Biden’s first cat would “dominate the internet” when it is publicly revealed for the first time.

Psaki responded to questions about the cat in a video posted to social media where she answered questions from users on Twitter.

Last week I asked you for your questions and you delivered. Answered a bunch here – and looking forward to doing this again soon. SPOILER: Revealing @POTUS' favorite ice cream 🍦 pic.twitter.com/DtAXZZGFdR — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 24, 2021

One person asked about the details of the “first feline.”

“I am also wondering about the cat, because the cat is going to dominate the internet whenever the cat is announced and wherever that cat is found,” Psaki replied.

In November, the Bidens revealed to CBS News they wanted to bring a cat to the White House.

And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning… President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden revealed to Fox 5 in September that she’d “love to get a cat” at the White House.

The Biden family already has two German shepherds, Champ and Major, who were photographed as they were brought to the White House on Monday.

Champ and Major arrived to the White House on Sunday. They are good dogs.

(photos via WH photographer Adam Schultz @schultzinit) pic.twitter.com/lOMSFDq4jQ — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 25, 2021

In her video, Psaki also announced Joe Biden’s favorite ice cream was chocolate chip.