President Joe Biden struggled to read his speech Friday as he botched the names of Democrat members of Congress and asked, “What am I doing here?”

Biden was in Houston to visit the area affected by last week’s deep freeze and appeared to have trouble reading his speech:

“Representatives, uh, Sheryl— Shirley Jackson Lee,” Biden said, flubbing the name of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX).

He continued, “Al Green, Sylvia Garcia, Lizzie Pinneli— excuse me, Pinell, and, uh, what am I doing here?” before looking down at the podium.

“I’m going to lose track here, and, uh, um— Mayor [Sylvester] Turner, Judge [Lina] Hidalgo, uh, thank you all for welcoming us,” Biden said.

On Thursday, Biden had to be reminded by Vice President Kamala Harris to retrieve his mask:

The president was appearing at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and had concluded his remarks and went to chat with medical personnel unmasked.

After receiving a thumbs-up from a double-masked Dr. Anthony Fauci, Harris asked Biden, “Where’s your mask?”

“My mask!” he said before returning to the podium to retrieve it.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.