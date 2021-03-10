House Majority Whip James Clyburn’s (D-SC) gun control legislation reportedly directs the Attorney General to work with a Gabby Giffords’ organization partner.

Clyburn’s legislation, H.R. 1446, lengthens the time an extended background check can last. Current law provides three business days for the extended check, but H.R. 1446 expands the wait to at least ten business days.

The Washington Beacon claims H.R. 1446 also requires the AG to work with a Giffords’ partner:

Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn’s (D., S.C.) H.R. 1446 would require the attorney general to work with the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence and Firearms to report how the bill affects victims of domestic violence and empower the group to suggest other reforms. The center is a partner of the gun-control advocacy group Giffords Law Center.

The National Resource Center on Domestic Violence and Firearms lists Giffords’ gun control group as a partner.

The text of H.R. 1446 says

Within 150 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Attorney General, in consultation with the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence and Firearms, shall submit to the Congress a report analyzing the effect, if any, of this Act on the safety of victims of domestic violence, domestic abuse, dating partner violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

The AG will consult with the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence and Firearms to figure out “whether any further amendments to the background check process” need to be made.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio.