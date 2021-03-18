According to a Quinnipiac University poll, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) poll numbers are tanking, showing the governor at the lowest approval rating of his career.

The Quinnipiac University poll shows Andrew Cuomo has a 39 percent approval rating and a 48 percent disapproval rating. This is down from the poll taken on March 4th showing the governor with a 45 percent approval rating and a 46 percent disapproval rating. According to Quinnipiac, “today’s numbers mark the lowest job approval for Cuomo since he took office in 2011.”

The survey found that the voters who gave Cuomo a “favorability rating” are also at the lowest they have been. Cuomo only has a favorability of 33 percent and an unfavorable at 51 percent. This is Cuomo’s “lowest favorability number since Quinnipiac University began tracking his favorability in 2008 while Cuomo served as New York Attorney General,” they said.

Nearly 58 percent believe that the governor is not honest and trustworthy to the public, while only 28 percent think the governor is honest and trustworthy. The survey found this rating is also the worst score about his honesty and trustworthiness since 2007.

The survey asked if Cuomo should run for reelection as governor of New York in 2022. Only 25 percent would like to see him run for reelection, and 66 percent do not want him to run again.

The poll surveyed 905 self-identified registered voters conducted from March 16-17, 2021. The survey was asked over the phone. The sampling has an error of +/- 3.3 percentage points.

Last week, Breitbart News reported New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to launch an impeachment investigation into Gov. Cuomo.

Breitbart News also reported last week that a seventh person came forward to accuse the Democrat governor of sexual harassment.