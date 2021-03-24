President Joe Biden met secretly with historians at the White House to discuss his emerging legacy of a president pushing through historic changes to the United States during the coronavirus pandemic crisis, according to a report.

Citing “people close to Biden,” Axios reports Biden feels powerful, ready to end the Senate filibuster and push through as much transformational legislation as possible while he still has the majority in the House and the Senate.

He also “loves” the idea he will be more transformational than former President Barack Obama, who struggled with House and Senate Republicans to move legislation forward, the report noted.

Biden’s list of planned aggressive actions includes historic legislation on climate change, gun control, and federal voting laws, according to the report.

He sees himself as a historic figure in the vein of Democrat heroes Lyndon B. Johnson or Franklin Roosevelt, as he repeatedly champions the role of government.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to, since the Johnson administration and maybe even before that, to begin to change the paradigm,” Biden said earlier in March, as he celebrated the newly passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

This afternoon, I’m signing the American Rescue Plan – a historic bill that will turn the page on this pandemic and jumpstart our economy. Tune in. https://t.co/hJiZRDFyAC — President Biden (@POTUS) March 11, 2021

He spoke about ending tax breaks for the wealthy and redistributing wealth to the poor and the middle class.

“It’s critical to demonstrate that government can function — can function and deliver prosperity, security, and opportunity for the people in this country,” Biden said.

His goal is to prove to the American people the government is willing to help them and should be trusted.

“Put trust and faith in our government to fulfill its most important function, which is to protect the American people,” Biden said during a speech to the nation about the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.