The House Republican campaign arm, National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC), released a memo touting their victory over Iowa Democrat Rita Hart, who lost the 2020 election to Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and subsequently attempted to have the result overturned in the Committee on House Administration, after she withdrew her partisan challenge late Wednesday.

Hart has been trying to use the Committee on House Administration to overturn the state-certified election in the Second Congressional District of Iowa, which would have unseated Miller-Meeks and seated Hart. Miller-Meeks was sworn in, without contest, with the rest of the 117th Congress in January.

The NRCC said this battle is a first look at what will be the start of many Republican victories this cycle. “Republicans are organized, aggressive and have our sights set on one goal: retaking the majority and making sure every vulnerable Democrat pays the price for supporting [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s [(D-CA)] socialist agenda,” the NRCC’s memo said.

The NRCC took the lead of applying the public pressure to target vulnerable Democrats who were trying to “subvert the will of Iowa voters and overturn the certified results in Iowa’s Second Congressional District.” The NRCC made sure the Democrats were held accountable.

A poll conducted by the NRCC showed 68 percent of voters opposed the attempts to overturn the election opposing Hart and Pelosi’s efforts.

Across the country, the NRCC released attack ads against the Democrats who were on their “Exit List” of who to target in the upcoming midterms. In turn, the pressure campaign had nine Democrats go on the record against Pelosi’s partisan attempt.

The NRCC also went after Iowa’s lone Democrat in Congress, Rep. Cindy Axne, for not speaking up against the efforts to unseat her own colleague. Axne refused to release a new statement on the matter; Breitbart News reported Axne used the same statement for nearly four months.

In the memo, the NRCC touted their 57 press releases that generated nearly 100 stories which in turn deployed trackers and conducted research to hold Rita Hart and vulnerable Democrats accountable.

After Hart withdrew her challenge, Miller-Meeks released a short video announcing Hart’s concession.

“I received a gracious phone call from Rita Hart this afternoon indicating she was going to drop the contest,” Miller-Meeks said. The Iowa congresswoman also thanked her supporters and said she will work hard every day to earn their support:

Mike Berg, an NRCC spokesperson, also released a statement after Hart withdrew her challenge: We are glad Rita Hart finally came to her senses and admitted the truth: the people of Iowa chose Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks to represent them in Congress. We won’t let voters forget that Democrats will do whatever they can to subvert democracy if given the opportunity.

Kevin McCarthy was in Iowa Wednesday to rally support for Rep. Miller-Meeks with a day full of public events before Hart withdrew her challenge.