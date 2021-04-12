‘Multiple Gunshot Victims’ After Shooting at Tennessee High School

Police report “multiple gunshot victims” following an attack at Knoxville, Tennessee’s Austin-East Magnet High School.

The wounded include a Knoxville police officer. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon (D) says the Knoxville police officer who was wounded in the Austin-East shooting is alert and okay. Kincannon said the officer “is conscious, in good spirits, and is going to be okay.”

12 KWCH reports the wounded officer was shot while engaging “a male subject armed in the school.”

Two people were shot: One male, who is dead on scene, and the officer, who is expected to recover. Another individual has been detained.

The Knoxville PD tweeted:

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

10News notes the incident occurred Monday afternoon, and the school is on lockdown.

Police are asking people to avoid the area in which the school is located.

Four teenager boys “who currently or used to attend Austin-East” have died in firearm-related deaths in recent months. Two of them were 15-years-old and two were 16-years-old.

