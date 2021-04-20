Keith Ellison: Derek Chauvin Jury Verdict Is not Justice but Accountability

Attorney General of Minnesota Keith Ellison said Tuesday that the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was not justice.

“I would not call today’s verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration,” Ellison said. “But it is accountability, which is the first step toward justice.”

The jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges of killing George Floyd; second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Ellison spoke to reporters at a press conference after the verdict.

“Now the cause of justice is in your hands,” he said. “And when I say your hands, I mean, the people of the United States.”

Ellison thanked everyone who stepped up to protest the death of George Floyd and those who testified against Chauvin in the case.

“They stopped and they raised their voices because they knew that what they were seeing was wrong,” he said.

He also thanked Americans for peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd and demanding justice.

“I urge everyone to honor the legacy of George Floyd by doing so calmly, legally, and peacefully,” he said.