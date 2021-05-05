Texas Republican Chairman Allen West will mail a “package of Oreos” to the Texas Democrat Party after the Lamar County Democrat Party’s refusal to accept Gary O’Connor’s resignation for his use of a racist slur.

“Well, some Texas Democrat County chairman from Lamar County Gary O’Connor referred to Sen. Tim Scott as an Oreo,” West stated in a tweeted video.

West explained that, until O’Connor resigns, “I’m going to stand up and speak out against the party of systemic racism” by “mailing” the Democrat Party “a nice little package of Oreos.”

West continued by labeling the Democrat Party as “soft bigotry of low expectations.”

“They want to call people such as myself that don’t believe in them that don’t want to be on the twenty-first economic plantation of Oreos; I’m going to make sure we send Oreos to the Texas Democrat Party,” he concluded.

I have a gift — and a message — for #LamarCountyDemocrats Chair Gary O’Connor, and the @texasdemocrats. pic.twitter.com/9q9d3ntRY7 — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 4, 2021

Breitbart News reported Tuesday O’Connor apologized and resigned for his comments in which he called Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) “little more than an Oreo with no real principles.”

“I am deeply and sincerely sorry for my inappropriate and hurtful use of racist term I used to describe Sen. Tim Scott on my personal Facebook page. It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,” O’Connor claimed.

“As a result, I feel compelled to offer my resignation as chair of the Lamar County Democratic Party for consideration by the County Executive Committee,” stated O’Connor.

However, the Texas Tribune reported the county party would not accept O’Connor’s resignation after taking the “last few days to reflect upon this incident.”

The party persisted, saying, “Lamar County Democrats recommit ourselves to conduct our private conversations and our public social media discussions with anti-racist, pro-reconciling attitudes and language. We strongly condemn bigotry of any kind and will continue our historic efforts to work for justice and equality for all our fellow citizens.”