Appearing Thursday on the Fox News Channel’s Hannity, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he disagrees with embattled House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) opposition to former President Donald Trump, stating the Republican Party must unify with Trump in order to move forward.
A partial transcript is as follows:
SEAN HANNITY: There are two unbelievably amazing African-American women in Pennsylvania that are likely going to make a run for the Senate there. I think both can win that state and I would love to be able to support both of them. It looks like the Democratic Party wants to be the party of coastal elites; go for it.
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: I would just say to my Republican colleagues, can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no. I’ve always liked Liz Cheney but she’s made a determination that the Republican Party can’t grow with President Trump. I’ve determined we can’t grow without him. All of these people like Hershel Walker and all the people you just named are attracted to the Trump Republican Party, economic populism, America First agenda. If you don’t get that as a Republican, you’re making the biggest mistake in the history of the Republican Party.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.