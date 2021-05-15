President Joe Biden has appointed Neera Tanden as a senior advisor, the White House confirmed Friday.

She will be brought in Monday as a senior advisor, Politico reported.

Tanden, who has a long history of activism and vitriol on social media, failed to earn Senate confirmation for a cabinet position after a bipartisan group of senators opposed her confirmation.

The White House withdrew Tanden’s nomination to the Office of Management and Budget in March but had left open the idea of bringing her into the White House.

Tanden is a long-time Clinton loyalist who even disparaged Biden in 2015 as a “mess” when it looked like he might challenge Hillary Clinton for the Democrat nomination. She also repeatedly smeared Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as he competed with Clinton in the 2016 Democrat primary.

She also ran the liberal think tank Center for American Progress, funded by foreign interests and corporate donors including Wall Street firms and Silicon Valley companies like Facebook.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki frequently praised Tanden during the failed confirmation process for having “experience at the highest levels of government” and a person who “understands firsthand the power of policy.”

Biden’s decision to hire Tanden was praised by former Clinton campaign chief John Podesta in a statement to Politico.