PHOTOS: Hundreds Rally for Israel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California — Hundreds of supporters of the State of Israel lined Santa Monica Boulevard in the heart of Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon to chant, cheer, and wave flags after nearly two weeks of war and a wave of antisemitic attacks.

On Thursday afternoon (Friday morning Israel time), a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization went into effect. Yet pro-Palestinian rallies continued abroad — some of which were followed by antisemitic violence in the U.S.

Sunday’s boisterous crowd in Los Angeles was organized as a demonstration both for Israel, and against antisemitism.

President Joe Biden has yet to say anything condemning the nationwide wave of antisemitic attacks, despite campaigning on opposition to what he alleged was President Donald Trump’s lackluster response to antisemitism in Charlottesville, Virginia.

