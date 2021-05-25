President Joe Biden will visit Tulsa, Oklahoma, next week to commemorate the centennial of the June 1 race massacre, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

The violent 1921 massacre was sparked by a report of a black man assaulting a white woman and subsequent “confrontation between black and white armed mobs” escalated in the thriving Greenwood black neighborhood, according to tulsahistory.org.

Greenwood was subsequently looted and burned by white rioters, who killed as many as 300 people, and the governor declared martial law to restore order.

The site of the Tulsa massacre has become a more important site for Democrat political figures who want to highlight the racist sins of America’s past.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) visited the site to highlight the history of “white nationalist terror” in the United States when he was running for president in 2019:

Today, I visited Black Wall Street, where one of largest acts of white nationalist terror in history killed hundreds—but failed to destroy Greenwood's spirit. Tulsa's resilience is an inspiration to El Paso, as we respond to a white nationalist terror attack in our own community. pic.twitter.com/5jRQfQHwp8 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 19, 2019

Stacy Abrams will deliver a keynote speech at the commemoration of the Tulsa Massacre this year.