A nine-year-old girl confronted the school board in a Minneapolis suburb for committing to keep the campus free of politics while installing Black Lives Matter posters.

The girl, identified by her first name Novalee, addressed the Lakeville Area School Board during the public comments portion of a meeting earlier this month, but the video has remained in the spotlight after the video was posted on YouTube over the weekend:

The suburb where the girl lives is not far from where George Floyd died while in police custody just over a year ago.

“The other day I was walking down the hallway at Lakeview Elementary School to give a teacher a retiring gift. I looked up onto the wall and saw a BLM poster and an Amanda Gorman poster,” she said. “In case you don’t know who that chick is, she’s some girl who did a poem at Biden’s so-called inauguration. I was so mad. I was told two weeks ago at this very meeting spot: no politics in school. I believed what you said at this meeting.”

“So at lunch, I went up to my principal to tell him about the BLM poster and that I wanted it down,” she said. “He said, ‘It’s not coming down.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, it is, because the school board said on May 25 no BLM or politics in school.’ He said, ‘That’s weird; they were the ones who made them.’”

“I was stunned,” she said, “When I was here two weeks ago you told us to report any BLM in our schools.” Novalee continued:

Apparently you know they are in our schools because you made the signs. I said there should be no BLM in schools, period. Doesn’t matter what color you make the posters and the fonts you use; we all understand the meaning: it is a political message about getting rid of police officers, rioting, burning buildings down while King Governor (Tim) Waltz just sits on his throne and watches.

“You have lied to me, and I am very disappointed in all of you,” the fourth-grader said. “You cannot even follow your own rules. If you were gonna do that, why do we follow any rules we deemed unfair or ridiculous? I’m not following your mask rule anymore then.”

“Get the posters out of our schools,” she said. “Courage is contagious so be courageous.”

