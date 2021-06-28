Report: Nearly 70 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Nearly 70 people were shot during another violent weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted 27 were shot Friday into Saturday night alone and by Monday morning at 5:15 a.m. ABC 7 reported the number of shooting victims had risen to “at least 67.”

Seventeen people were shot, two killed, in two attacks on Sunday alone. One of the shootings was a drive-by, which injured five and killed one. The other was an attack by at least three armed men, resulting in ten wounded and one dead.

The drive-by shooting took place about 8:45 p.m. Sunday night “near E. 71st Street and Jeffery Boulevard.” Six people were standing on the sidewalk when someone inside a passing SUV opened fire, killing a female and wounding five males.

The deceased female was shot six times.

Hours later, at 11 p.m., three armed men came out of an alley and opened fire “near W. 63rd Street and S. Artesian Avenue in Marquette Park.” The gunshots struck six men and five women, and one of the women succumbed to her wounds.

CNN pointed out that the surviving women were ages 24 to 57 and the wounded men were ages “21 to 42.” The condition of the men “range from good to serious.”

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, and a requirement that would-be gun buyers first acquire a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card. Acquisition of the FOID card involves a background check.

Moreover, Chicago is seated in Cook County and that county has an “assault weapons” ban.

The Chicago Tribune reported 316 homicides in the Windy City during the time frame of January 1, 2021, through June 23, 2021.

