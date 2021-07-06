Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) resumed her July 4 bashing Monday, proclaiming that the same people who believe black people have “full freedom” in the United States are “the same ones trying to prevent teaching the truth about white supremacy in our classrooms” — a likely reference to the widespread rejection of Critical Race Theory (CRT).

“It’s not a coincidence that the people who are saying Black people have full freedom in our country are the same ones trying to prevent teaching the truth about white supremacy in our classrooms,” the Missouri lawmaker said one day after bashing America on the Fourth of July, proclaiming the freedom celebrated only refers to white people and declaring that black people “still aren’t free”:

It’s not a coincidence that the people who are saying Black people have full freedom in our country are the same ones trying to prevent teaching the truth about white supremacy in our classrooms. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 5, 2021

When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2021

She doubled down in another social media post, calling for the end of the “health care, housing, and education apartheid.”

We know what our own freedom looks like. End the slavery permitted under the 13th amendment. End the War on Drugs. End police violence. End health care, housing, and education apartheid. WE are the experts on our own liberation. And we won’t stop until it’s won. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 5, 2021

Notably, the Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery and “involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”

Bush’s latest assertion comes as parents nationwide begin to push back against school boards and teacher’s unions as radical leftists try to make Critical Race Theory an integral part of the K-12 education system. This month, for example, the National Education Association (NEA), the nation’s largest teacher’s union, opted to embrace the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in K-12 schools and outline a plan to attack dissenters, as Breitbart News detailed:

During its virtual representative assembly, held June 30-July 3, the nation’s largest teachers’ union agreed to “research the organizations attacking educators,” doing what it referred to as “anti-racist work,” as well as to “use the research already done and put together a list of resources and recommendations for state affiliates, locals, and individual educators to utilize when they are attacked.” … The union’s resolution plans to have “a team of staffers for members who want to learn more and fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric.” NEA intends to “join with Black Lives Matter at School and the Zinn Education Project to call for a rally this year on October 14 — George Floyd’s birthday — as a national day of action to teach lessons about structural racism and oppression.”

Last month, the Florida Board of Education approved a proposal effectively banning Critical Race Theory in classrooms across the Sunshine State, as it forbids educators from trying “to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view”:

Florida’s education system exists to create opportunity for our children. Critical Race Theory teaches kids to hate our country and to hate each other. It is state-sanctioned racism and has no place in Florida schools. pic.twitter.com/ludv7ARgNP — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 10, 2021

Keisha King, a black mother of two children, spoke at Florida’s Board of Education meeting last month and blasted Critical Race Theory as fundamentally “racist,” as it teaches children they are in a “permanently oppressed status because they are black”:

“It is sad that we are even contemplating something like Critical Race Theory, where children will be separated by their skin color and deemed permanently oppressors or oppressed in 2021.” — Keisha King, mother of two, and member of @Moms4Liberty #StopCriticalRaceTheory pic.twitter.com/OFrfVJ13d7 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 11, 2021

“CRT is not racial sensitivity or simply teaching unfavorable American history or teaching Jim Crow history. CRT is deeper and more dangerous than that,” she warned, explaining it promotes the teaching of a “hierarchy in society where white male, heterosexual, able-bodied people are deemed the oppressor and anyone else outside of that status is oppressed.”

She said in part:

I don’t know about you, but telling my child or any child that they are in a permanent oppressed status in America because they are black is racist, and saying that white people are automatically above me, my children, or any child is racist as well. This is not something that we can stand for in our country.

“If this continues, we will look back and be responsible for the dismantling of the greatest country in the world by reverting to teaching hate and that race is a determining factor on where your destiny lies,” King warned.