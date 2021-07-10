Bernie Sanders: Future Generations Will ‘Never Forgive Us’ if We Don’t Address Climate Change

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) issued a cautionary message on Friday, warning that future generations will “never forgive us” if the left’s radical agenda to address climate change does not materialize.

“If we do not act boldly and radically to combat the climate crisis, and significantly invest in transforming our energy systems now, future generations will never forgive us,” he warned, posting a video hours earlier highlighting weather phenomena occurring across the country, including heatwaves and mass flooding.

“China, in particular, is already suffering deeply from climate change. This is an opportunity to bring the world together. Instead of fighting wars, let’s go to war against climate change,” Sanders said in the video, which featured remarks he made during an appearance with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer:

Sanders is among members of the far left who are demanding that any infrastructure agreement includes major climate change initiatives.
“How do you go forward right now in this moment in history and not address the terrible climate crisis that we face and transform our energy system?” Sanders said during an appearance on Meet the Press.

Last month, Sanders warned that there will “not be a bipartisan infrastructure deal without a reconciliation bill that substantially improves the lives of working families and combats the existential threat of climate change.”

“No reconciliation bill, no deal. We need transformative change NOW,” Sanders said:

Last week, far-left lawmakers, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Cori Bush (D-MO), joined Soros-funded Sunrise movement activists outside of the White House, demanding the Biden administration prioritize climate change initiatives in current infrastructure talks. Secret Service arrested “dozens” of protesters, as many of them blocked entrances to the White House:

Ocasio-Cortez, a champion of the Green New Deal, suggested in 2019 that the world will end in 12 years if climate change is not addressed.

“I think that the part of it that is generational is that millennials and Gen-Z and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like, ‘The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change,’ and your biggest issue is–your biggest issue is, ‘How are we going to pay for it?’” the New York lawmaker said, adding, “And, like, this is the war; this is our World War II”:

