A Monday poll revealed Donald Trump Jr. and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) have the highest favorability rating among Republican voters, Axios first reported.

Trump Jr. holds a plus 55 favorability rating, while DeSantis has a plus 54 favorability rating.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) also holds a plus 24 favorability rating, with Rep. Matt Geatz (R-FL) coming in at plus 17 and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) at plus eight.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ranked with plus two. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) marked at negative 43.

Axios reported that “Don Jr. is the Trump child with the strongest connection to the base, and the most political promise should he ever decide to run. And the results reaffirm Ron DeSantis’ rise as an early 2024 front-runner should Trump decide not to run.”

Former President Donald Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio of Fabrizio, Lee & Associates further explained the results:

We found Mitch McConnell’s image has significantly improved since February, while Kevin McCarthy’s has remained consistent but positive. Liz Cheney is incredibly unpopular, while Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have positive images but are largely undefined and driven by the far right of the party. Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, Jr. are well-known and very well-liked by most Republicans, doing best among President Trump’s biggest supporters.

Meanwhile, a straw poll in June indicated DeSantis slightly edging out former President Trump in presidential 2024 approval. The poll, however, did not include Donald Trump Jr.