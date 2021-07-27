Hundreds of “fully vaccinated” individuals have been hospitalized after contracting the Chinese coronavirus, and 159 have died, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, as major cities such as Chicago weigh bringing back mask mandates.

As NBC Chicago reported, “The state does not publicize the number of residents who tested positive after being fully vaccinated but did not die or require hospitalization in order to ‘help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance.'” In other words, the number of breakthrough cases is likely even higher.

Similarly, as Breitbart News reported last month, Massachusetts reported thousands of breakthrough cases, as nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated individuals contracted the Chinese coronavirus.

Despite the prevalence of breakthrough infections, the IDPH is aggressively encouraging residents to get the jab.

Concerns are rising as the music festival Lollapalooza kicks off on Thursday at Chicago’s Grant Park. Attendees need to either be fully vaccinated or show a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of attending. Unvaccinated individuals must also wear masks.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has warned that a mask mandate could come back to the city if cases continue to rise.

“…We are working very hard to make sure that our daily case rate is below 200,” she said. “If we start to see consistently going over that, we’re not only going to look at a mask mandate, we’re going to look at other tools we’ve been compelled to use.”

According to the department, over 13 million vaccine doses have been administered in the Prairie State.