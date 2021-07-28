Pfizer/BioNTech data released Wednesday suggests a third dose of the vaccine “strongly boosts” protection against the coronavirus delta variant.

The data, which the company is expected to discuss in an earnings call on Wednesday, claims a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine can “boost” protection against the virus variant.

“COVID-19 Vaccine: 3rd Dose Strongly Boosts Neutralizing Titers Against Delta Strain1,2,” page 27 of the slide presentation reads. It goes on to suggest that the antibody levels against the delta variant are greater than five-fold for those ages 18 to 55 after a third shot, and it is more than 11-fold for individuals ages 65 to 85.

Estimated potential for up to 100-fold increase in Delta neutralization post-dose three compared to pre-dose three," researchers found, as detailed in the presentation. This is far from the first time a third shot has been put into the conversation. In February, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said fully vaccinated individuals — those who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine — would likely need another shot,

“We believe that the third dose will raise the antibody response 10- to 20- fold,” Bourla told NBC’s Lester Holt at the time. “Every year, you need to go to get your flu vaccine,” Bourla said. “It’s going to be the same with COVID. In a year, you will have to go and get your annual shot for Covid to be protected.”

In April, he floated the idea of annual coronavirus shots yet again.