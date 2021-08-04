The establishment media on Wednesday praised President Joe Biden’s concession to the far left by extending the eviction moratorium as “remarkable” and “symbolic.”

“After days of progressives fuming over the failure to prevent the federal eviction moratorium from expiring, the White House abruptly shifted its calculus on Tuesday and enacted a new ban,” Politico wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday enacted a new eviction moratorium through October 3, specifically targeting areas heavily impacted by surges in coronavirus cases.

“It was a remarkable 180” and “a symbolic reversal” to “retreat,” which, Politico claimed, “calmed a potentially combustible intraparty rift” and kept “restive Democrats unified.”

Politico also explained the kowtowing to the left will earn Biden loyalty, as he “advances his bipartisan infrastructure deal — which some liberals have decried as too modest in scope — and a Democratic-only spending package on social programs.”

“When you look at the scope of what we’re doing,” Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) explained, “and the list of progressive priorities that are being moved and acted on, particularly when we get this reconciliation bill done, it is really important to recognize how progressive so many of these things we’re talking about are.”

“Are we going to agree on everything?” she asked. “No. And there’s no expectation that we don’t express our frustration when we have it.”

Jayapal’s comments of division instead of addition do not come alone. Far left House Democrats have spoke out against the “Bidenstructure” bill, calling it “crap” and perhaps not “in the interest of the public good,” a sign not all House Democrats presumably support the bill in the Senate that includes far left provisions.

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR) worries the Senate bill does not go far enough to the left, indicating he feels left out of crafting the deal, “as opposed to the three people who wrote the bill who know nothing about transportation.”

“They cut this deal. I didn’t sign off on it,” he continued.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other far left Democrats “may wind up blocking it if the Senate is unable to also secure a larger budget proposal via reconciliation,” Newsweek reported.

“Bipartisan doesn’t always mean that it’s in the interest of the public good,” Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday.

“I do expect more Democrats to be more critical of the White House once we finish infrastructure, because there’s only so much you can do through reconciliation,” Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) said. “Increasingly, you’re going to see people use the leverage that they have in Congress to extract concessions from the White House.”

Though the White House has effectively maintained good relationships with progressives, some expect that those partnerships will be truly tested this coming fall,” Politico concluded.