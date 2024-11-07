Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) have come out as election deniers now that the Associated Press called the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race in favor of Republican Dave McCormick on Tuesday.

“Republican David McCormick has won Pennsylvania’s pivotal U.S. Senate seat, as the former CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund beat three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in Tuesday’s election after accusing the incumbent of supporting policies that led to inflation, domestic turmoil and war,” the AP announced.

“McCormick, 59, recaptured a GOP seat in Pennsylvania after Republicans lost one in 2022, paying off a bet that party brass made when they urged McCormick to run and consolidated support behind him,” it added.

Even though he has no path to victory, Bob Casey refused to concede the election and announced on X he wanted every vote counted.

“I have dedicated my life to making sure Pennsylvanians’ voices are heard, whether on the floor of the Senate or in a free and fair election. It has been made clear there are more than 100,000 votes still to be counted. Pennsylvania is where our democratic process was born. We must allow that process to play out and ensure that every vote that is eligible to be counted will be counted. That is what Pennsylvania deserves,” he said.

His colleague, John Fetterman, agreed.

“We still have tens of thousands of votes to be counted across the Commonwealth,” he said, adding that the Associated Press “shouldn’t make a call in this race until every Pennsylvanian has their vote counted.”

The X community note in response to Fetterman said, “AP calls races when ‘the trailing candidates no longer have a path to victory.’ The statistics do NOT require every vote to be counted first”

