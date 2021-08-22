San Diego Launches Project to Purify, Recycle Waste Water

San Diego launched a project on Friday to purify sewage water and turn it into potable drinking water, boosting the city’s water independence as a crippling drought grips California.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported:

San Diego formally launched Friday the largest infrastructure project in city history, a sewage recycling system that will boost local water independence in the face of more severe droughts caused by climate change. Dubbed “Pure Water,” the multibillion-dollar project is the culmination of a lengthy process featuring thorny lawsuits, complex labor deals and an aggressive public education campaign to fight the derogatory early nickname “toilet to tap.” … When complete in 2025, the first phase of Pure Water will produce 34 million gallons per day of potable drinking water. A larger second phase, slated for completion in 2035, will add another 53 million gallons. Together, the two phases of Pure Water are expected to shrink the share of San Diego’s water that is imported from about 85 percent down to less than 50 percent.

The effort expands upon existing desalination efforts in the area, described by Breitbart News in 2019. Like desalination, wastewater purification uses reverse osmosis technology to separate pure water from water with dissolved compounds, once organic waste has already been removed.

