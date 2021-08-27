Exclusive – Poll: 42 Percent of U.S. Voters Oppose Critical Race Theory

The Club for Growth found that 42 percent of Americans oppose teaching critical race theory (CRT) in schools, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Forty-two percent of voters believe schools should not teach critical race theory in Kindergarten through 12th-grade schools, compared to only 29 percent who believe that CRT should be taught in schools, while 28 percent remain unsure.

Critical race theory, as Britannica defines it, is an intellectual movement that holds race is a “socially constructed” category used to oppress people of color (POC). CRT advocates believe law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist to maintain alleged inequalities between white people and minorities. CRT principally blames white people for the alleged oppression of POC.

Seventy-two percent of Republicans and 40 percent of Independents largely oppose CRT being taught in schools, while a plurality of Democrats, or 48 percent, believe it should be taught in schools.

The Club for Growth poll also found that when voters learn more about CRT, they become less likely to support the ideology.

When asked if they agreed with the statement professed by a leading CRT scholar, “In order to truly be antiracist, you also have to truly be anti-capitalist,” 49 percent of voters disagreed with the statement.

The poll precedes a Club for Growth school choice forum on August 31 in New Hampshire with former Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The Club for Growth findings follow 19 Senate Republicans voting for the $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, which has many provisions that advance critical race theory. The Club for Growth urged Senate Republicans to oppose the legislation.

WPA Intelligence conducted the poll on behalf of Club for Growth, polling 1,000 voters nationwide. The survey was conducted July 20-28 and has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.