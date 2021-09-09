Democrat Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and other left-wing activists expanded their effort to erase history by replacing the contents of a time capsule that was inside the pedestal of the now-removed statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee since 1887, claiming the new contents represent “who we are.”

“The past 18 months have seen historic change, from the pandemic to protests for racial justice that led to the removal of these monuments to a lost cause,” Northam said in a news release. “It is fitting that we replace the old time capsule with a new one that tells that story.”

What was in the original time capsule was not revealed, but tax-payer funded National Public Radio (NPR) reported that Northam’s office said the contents “are believed to have ties to the Confederacy.”

NPR reported on the updated contents, which reflect the left-wing view of American culture:

In a statement from Northam’s office, officials said records from the Library of Virginia show that the people of Richmond contributed approximately 60 artifacts featured inside of the capsule. According to the governor’s office, a group of historians, educators, artists and state officials worked together to select nearly 40 submissions to be placed inside the new time capsule. Some of the items include a photo of a Black ballerina taken by a local Richmond photographer in front of the statue, Kente cloth worn at the 400th commemoration of 1619, a “Black Lives Matter” sticker, “Stop Asian Hate” fliers, an LGBTQ pride pin, and an expired vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Virginia officials are replacing objects from a time capsule that was stored inside the base of the Robert E. Lee statue. Among the new items:

✅ Kente cloth worn at the 400th commemoration of 1619

✅ an LGBTQ pride pin

✅ an expired vial of COVID vaccinehttps://t.co/aJh61tq5Rm — NPR (@NPR) September 8, 2021

“This monument and its time capsule reflected Virginia in 1890—and it’s time to remove both so that our public spaces better reflect who we are as a people in 2021,” Northam said.

Virginia artist Paul DiPasquale designed the new capsule, which he claims represents “the new Virginia.”

“Now in 2021, this capsule gives future Virginians artifacts of the tectonic transition that has happened to us,” DiPasquale said. “The pedestal marks the past and has a new message for the future: we, all of us, are the New Virginia.”

