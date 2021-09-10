Previously deported Afghans with prior felony convictions in the United States have been brought back to the U.S., accidentally, as part of President Joe Biden’s massive resettlement operation out of Afghanistan.

Internal Department of Homeland Security (DHS) records reviewed by the Washington Post show that at least two Afghans who were previously deported from the U.S. for felony convictions got back into the country as evacuees.

The Post reports:

Both were deported after felony convictions: one for a 2010 sexual assault and the other for an armed robbery in 2011, according to one official who was not authorized to discuss the criminal records. The two individuals are currently in ICE custody in Virginia. [Emphasis added]

While the two Afghans remain in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has suggested that Afghans deported from the U.S. will not be returned to Afghanistan and will instead go to third countries such as Qatar or Kosovo.

Roughly 12 Afghans and their family members who were “flagged as security risks,” according to the Post, have stopped seeking visas to stay in the U.S. and are instead being sent back to third countries.

In addition, one such Afghan brought to the U.S. and housed at Fort Pickett in Virginia has been arrested and charged with grand larceny after he allegedly jumped in a parked vehicle at the military base and drove around.

The Post reports:

A third Afghan national, Muhamed Haroon Bahaduri, 25, is also facing deportation and has been charged with grand larceny by Virginia State Police for a Sept. 8 incident at Fort Pickett, an aging Army National Guard base where thousands of evacuees are being temporarily housed. [Emphasis added] Bahaduri got into a vehicle that was parked on the base Wednesday and was stopped after driving around, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller. There was no crash nor any injuries, she said. [Emphasis added]

ICE officials have since placed a detainer on Bahaduri, request that law enforcement turn him over to their custody should he get released from local custody.

The Washington Times’ Stephen Dinan reported last month that the Biden administration flew a convicted Afghan rapist, deported by former President Trump’s administration, back to the U.S. on an evacuation flight before realizing he had a criminal record.

In a 21-day period, Biden has flown more than 48,000 Afghans into the U.S. via Philadelphia International Airport in Pennsylvania and Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Over the next 12 months, Biden wants to bring about 95,000 Afghans to the U.S. — costing American taxpayers about $6.4 billion to execute their resettlement.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.