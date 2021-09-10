Ted Cruz: Biden Vaccine Mandate ‘Completely Ignores Science’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) issued a sharp statement following President Biden’s divisive speech in which the 78-year-old scolded unvaccinated Americans and announced his intentions for sweeping vaccine mandates. Ultimately, Cruz concluded Biden’s move “completely ignores science.”

“President Biden’s latest and most far-reaching COVID mandate completely ignores science. Forcibly vaccinating people who already have immunity ignores medical data and is a brazen violation of Americans’ privacy rights,” the Texas senator said in a statement, noting the federal government lacks authority to force businesses, both in the Lone Star State as well as across the nation, to require their employees to be vaccinated.

“American businesses are still recovering from this past year and a half. It is cruel and burdensome to impose this authoritarian mandate,” Cruz said.

“While I support the vaccine and have received it, Americans have the right to exercise personal choice when it comes to their health. Getting the vaccine is a decision to be made in consultation with one’s doctor, not forced on Americans by the government,” he continued.

“With these new mandates, President Biden and his administration have chosen to put politics over science and the rights of Americans once again,” the Republican lawmaker added.

Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate completely ignores the science and is an attack on Americans’ right to privacy. The feds have NO AUTHORITY to force employers make their employees get vaccinated. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 10, 2021

The president addressed the nation on Thursday, delivering a divisive speech in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Biden’s America. In fact, daily cases in the U.S. rose by over 300 percent from Labor Day 2020, despite the prevalence of vaccines and the reinstitution of mask mandates in certain areas of the country.

During the speech, Biden announced vaccine requirements for healthcare providers accepting Medicare or Medicaid, federal workers, federal contractors, and businesses with over 100 employees.

“So tonight, I’m announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 million workers to ensure their work forces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week,” Biden said, before scolding the unvaccinated.