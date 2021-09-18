TV Networks Spotlight Border Chaos . . . and DHS Changes Policy

The crush of Haitian migrants at the U.S. border pressured the TV networks to showcase the dramatic wave of illegal migrants who are accepting President Joe Biden’s loose border hospitality.

“All three evening newscasts ran full stories on the border crisis tonight, something that hasn’t happened in months,” media expert Rich Noyes told Breitbart News on Friday, September 17.

“All portrayed the situation as extremely dire, but only NBC included any suggestion that the Biden administration was responsible,” said Noyes, who is the research director at the Media Research Center.

The TV networks are important because they are watched by roughly 22 million likely swing-voters who usually ignore the intensive political coverage on Fox News and MSNBC. So their display of Biden’s border chaos can push many voters towards vote-shifting “strong disapproval” of Biden’s wage-cutting, rent-spiking migration.

“The images are stunning,” said NBC’s on-scene reporter Morgan Chesky, who then introduced local Mayor Bruno Lozano. “This is setting the nuclear bomb alarm that this is no longer sustainable,” Lozano said in the two-minute segment.

ABC World News Tonight ran a segment lasting almost two minutes, in which their on-scene reporter, Marcus Moore, showed the migrant crowd. Moore also presented Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who told the viewers, “This is as bad as I’ve ever seen it.”

Anchor Norah O’Donnell told millions of views watching her CBS show, “Well, tonight a humanitarian crisis at the southern border is growing worse by the hour. Thousands of migrants have waded across the Rio Grande, and in just a few days their numbers are grown sixfold — that’s right,” she said in a segment that lasted two minutes.

The sudden glare was a huge reversal from August when the three networks offered just 6 minutes, 28 seconds of immigration coverage as a record number of migrants flooded through Biden’s border.

On Saturday morning, after the networks revealed the border chaos, the administration rolled out a plan to block further migration. The plan promises to fly many of the Haitian migrants back to the countries they were living in before they walked across the U.S. border.

The quick-reaction turnaround on the policy comes long after Biden’s officials allowed at least 800,000 people through the border, legal and illegally, since January. In July and August, for example, 230,000 migrants were invited over the border by Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s pro-migration chief of the Department of Homeland Security.

Since March, the pro-amnesty groups have worked with government officials to minimize the TV networks’ coverage of the massive inflow of migrants through Biden’s borders. Numerous officials and activists have promised voters “a humane, orderly and safe immigration system” — even as they quietly opened numerous doors along the border to admit roughly two million legal and illegal immigrants during 2021.

The huge inflow is unpopular and will deliver about one legal immigrant or illegal migrant for every two Americans born during the year.

The poll-tested message — “a humane, orderly, and safe immigration system” — is intended to muffle possible opposition from the millions of voting Americans who now give Biden’s migration policies a vague “somewhat” level of approval or disapproval.

But the new flood of Haitian migrants into the United States threatens to flip those “somewhat” voters into the “strong disapproval” category.

Voters with “strong” opinions on an issue are far more likely to change how they vote.

Despite the P.R. tactics set by Biden’s allies and deputies, public opinion shifted 17 points against Biden from April to August.

An August 28-30 poll of 1,997 registered voters shows Biden’s immigration record with 55 percent opposition and just 36 percent support. In April, a similar poll showed that Biden had 45 percent opposition and 43 percent support on immigration.

The September data also shows that only eight percent of swing-voting, TV-watching independents still strongly support Biden’s immigration policies. Forty percent of independents strongly oppose those policies, 19 percent “somewhat” oppose his policies, and 14 percent have no opinion.

Many polls show that labor migration is deeply unpopular because it damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, and raises their rents. Migration also curbs their productivity, shrinks their political clout, widens regional wealth gaps, and wrecks their democratic, compromise-promoting civic culture.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates. This pocketbook opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

Buses arriving all day every day in Ciudad Acuña disgorging immigrants headed strait away to Biden Migrant Camp Del Rio. pic.twitter.com/DukVAkLNAG — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 17, 2021

Here is the oldest soon-to-be resident of Biden’s Migrant Village Del Rio. A Colombian and yeah he made it over. pic.twitter.com/QTWFYcNyZ7 — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) September 17, 2021