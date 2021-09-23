Rest Day: Joe Biden Goes Back in the Bunker with No Public Events

President Joe Biden will not appear publicly on Thursday, according to his schedule.

The president plans to receive the 9:30 a.m. daily briefing and his weekly economic briefing before having lunch with Vice President Kamala Harris at 12:30 p.m.

Nothing else is on Biden’s public schedule for Thursday afternoon.

The president continues taking a lower public profile, refusing to take questions from the press on the host of issues facing his presidency.

Biden’s envoy to Haiti resigned on Thursday, citing “inhumane” deportation of Haitian migrants from the Southern border.

Department of Homeland Security continues working to disperse over 15,000 migrants living in a makeshift camp under a border bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, only 1,719 migrants have been expelled back to Haiti, while 3,206 have been moved into custody.

Biden has also failed to publicly address the mistaken U.S. military drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed 10 Afghan civilians including seven children and zero terrorists.

The president has not spoken to the press extensively since September 11, when he addressed his falling poll numbers with reporters.

On three occasions since then he provided only one short answer during his public events as reporters shouted questions.

As the president left the United Nations on Tuesday, he responded to a question about the chaos on the Southern border.

“We will get it under control,” he replied shortly.

On Wednesday, Biden tried to answer a question about border enforcement but was drowned out by his staff shouting at reporters.

“Violence is not justified,” he said, according to reporters who reviewed video of the chaotic event.

Last Wednesday, Biden said only that he had “great confidence” in General Mark Milley