AP Poll: Biden’s Immigration Approval Drops, Again

President Joe Biden’s poll rating on immigration has slipped down to 35 percent, according to a survey by the Associated Press.

The September 23-27 poll of 1,099 adults asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling immigration?”

Biden’s approval ratings fell to 35 percent, down from 40 percent in a June AP poll.

Biden’s disapproval ratings rose to 64 percent, up from 54 in June.

Biden’s average ratings on immigration have dropped to 34 percent approval, 58 percent disapproval, according to polls collected by RealClearPolitics.com. For example, a September 26-28 poll by YouGov showed only 24 percent approval and 61 percent disapproval. The poll also showed 41 percent strong disapproval and four percent strong approval.

The AP and YouGov polls were taken as Biden’s border chief tried to hide and disperse the huge flow of 30,000 migrants who crossed into the Del Rio landing site in Texas.

But the border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, was unable to prevent the chaotic migration from spilling into the network TV shows that are watched by millions of non-partisan swing voters.

The AP did not release the poll’s cross tabs, which would show Biden’s declining support among independents, Latinos, women, and suburban voters.

The data displayed by RealClearPolitics.com suggests that the televised chaos at Del Rio seems to have chopped roughly 10 points off Biden’s approval numbers.

However, the GOP may choose to miss the political opportunity to win over swing voters with the promise of pro-family, pocketbook immigration reform.

For many years, donor-funded GOP leaders, including McCarthy and Rep. John Katko (R-NY) — and their staff — have downplayed the pocketbook impact of migration on Americans’ communities. One reason for this policy is to avoid making any campaign promises on immigration that would be opposed by the donors.

Instead, the GOP tries to spin up the turnout of its base voters by spotlighting the non-economic aspects of the migration problem, including crime by migrants, border chaos, and drug smuggling.

Migration is deeply unpopular because it damages ordinary Americans’ career opportunities, cuts their wages, raises their rents, curbs their productivity, shrinks their political clout, widens regional wealth gaps, and wrecks their democratic, equality-promoting civic culture.

For many years, a wide variety of pollsters have shown deep and broad opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

This pocketbook opposition is multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity Americans owe to each other.

This push amnesty is being led by Zuckerberg’s FWD.us network of coastal investors who stand to gain from more cheap labor, government-aided consumers, and urban renters.

The network has funded many astroturf campaigns, urged Democrats to not talk about the economic impact of migration, and manipulated coverage by the TV networks and the print media.