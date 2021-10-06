Poll: Majority Voters Do Not Attribute Child Tax Credits to Biden, Democrats

A majority of registered voters do not give Democrats or President Joe Biden kudos for the $300 child tax credit payments, which began rolling out in July in one of the federal government’s largest cash distribution schemes, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released this week.

Respondents were asked, “Who do you feel is responsible for the expanded child tax credit payments being made possible? Please select all that apply.” Forty-seven percent of registered voters polled chose “Democrats,” and 53 percent did not. Thirty-eight percent of voters chose “President Joe Biden” and 62 percent did not, according to the poll report.

Approximately 24 percent of those polled said they do not know or do not have an opinion. Ten percent believe Republicans are responsible for the payments.

The poll also asked if child tax credits have had a major or minor impact on financial security. Thirty-nine percent of voters said the impact has been major, 40 percent said the impact has been minor, and 21 percent said the payments have had no impact, seemingly differing from projections from outside analysts estimating that the payments could halve child poverty.

Some have proposed that the program be extended permanently, like Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, “essentially creating a new federal entitlement program that would make American families far more dependent on government payments than any time in U.S. history,” Breitbart News reported. However, a majority of voters are not keen on the idea.

When asked, “As you may know, the expanded child tax credit payments are set to expire next year. Do you think the payments should be made permanent?” 52 percent said no, with 18 percent saying, “no, probably not,” and 34 percent saying, “no, definitely not.” Thirty-five percent of those polled voted in favor of the program, with 18 percent answering, “yes, definitely,” and 17 percent saying, “yes probably.”

Despite the rejection of an extended program, a majority of voters favor limited payments. Twenty-four percent strongly support them, 26 percent somewhat support, 17 percent somewhat oppose, and 21 percent strongly oppose. Eleven percent have no opinion.

The poll was conducted with 1,998 registered voters between October 2-4 and has a margin of error of ± 2 percentage points.