Far-left CNN, which has a history of issuing corrections after false reporting (see here, here, and here), once again admitted to publishing fake news — except this time, a beloved fairy tale was caught in the crosshairs.

In a scientific article about how to “keep your brain sharp” by finding your “sleep sweet spot” the writer compared finding the perfect sleep duration to the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. The original metaphor apparently flopped, ending in a correction from CNN admitting that the outlet had incorrectly reported which character slept in the different beds — one of the most important parts of the entire children’s story.

“Correction: We got the story of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” wrong. It was Goldilocks who found Baby Bear’s bed to be “just right,”‘ CNN wrote in an update.

The wording in the first two paragraphs still seems to allude to the earlier mistake. While the first paragraph explicitly says Goldilocks is the character who slept in all three of the bears’ beds, the second paragraph says Baby Bear is the one who slept “just right.”

The story goes [emphasis added]:

You know the story of Goldilocks and the three bears, right? Papa Bear’s bed was too hard and Mama Bear’s bed too soft, but Goldilocks found Baby Bear’s bed to be “just right.” That fable could apply to sleep duration in people as they age as well. Just like Baby Bear, older people who sleep “just right” — getting roughly six to eight hours of quality shut-eye most nights — appear to delay cognitive decline and keep their brains sharp, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Brain.

This most recent error, which is hardly hard-hitting, likely won’t lead to anyone’s resignation — unlike when three CNN employees resigned after falsely reporting on the Russia collusion hoax.