While President Joe Biden’s administration imposes new vaccine and Chinese coronavirus testing requirements for American citizens, illegal aliens remain exempt.

On Monday, the Biden administration issued guidelines that will require American citizens, those who are not vaccinated and those who are vaccinated, to present negative coronavirus tests before traveling back to the United States through a commercial flight.

For unvaccinated Americans, they will have to present negative coronavirus tests that were taken a day before re-entering the U.S. while those who are vaccinated will have to present a negative test taken three days before traveling.

The new requirements, beginning November 8, come after Biden ordered that all U.S. employers with 100 employees or more require that their workforce be vaccinated.

At the same time, border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border remain exempt from vaccine mandates and testing requirements. In thousands of cases, not only are illegal aliens exempt but they are released into the U.S. interior while carrying coronavirus.

More than 16,000 migrants who tested positive for COVID-19 while in ICE custody were released into the United States, according to an agency law enforcement source. https://t.co/zAbsYBS7G4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 18, 2021

Last week, Biden’s nominee to lead the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was asked about the exemption for border crossers and illegal aliens to which he said the policy ought to be updated to require that all arriving at the southern border take one of three available vaccines.

“I think that any of those individuals, migrants coming into the country, should be immunized,” Tuscon, Arizona police chief Chris Magnus said. “… that’s something I definitely want to explore, it seems reasonable to me.”

Former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan has said that “few to none” of the border crossers and illegal aliens apprehended at the southern border are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Democrats in Washington, D.C. have likewise opposed any such vaccine mandates for legal immigrants to the U.S. while supporting restrictions on American citizens.

In September, every Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee blocked an amendment to a spending package that would have required the vaccine for foreign nationals in the U.S. who are seeking to adjust their immigration status to remain in the U.S.

“The American people are more than aware that President Biden is mandating vaccines for Americans while exempting those illegally flooding our borders and being released into our communities without notice,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), who proposed the amendment, said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.