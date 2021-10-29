First responders, as well as other city workers, protested outside of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) home Thursday as Friday’s 5:00 p.m deadline for the vaccine mandate loomed, holding up signs reading “My Body, My Choice” and shouting “Let’s go, Brandon!”

Municipal workers gathered outside of the Democrat mayor’s home, Gracie Mansion, in protest of de Blasio’s mandate, which requires the remainder of city workers to submit proof of at least one vaccination dose by 5:00 p.m. Those who fail to comply will be placed on unpaid leave. According to reports, firefighters’ unions organized the protest.

Demonstrators could be heard shouting, “USA!” They also shouted, “We will not consent,”and “Let’s go, Brandon!” while holding American flags and signs reading “My Body, My Choice” and “Coercion Is Not Consent”:

1000s of protesters against mandates gather at Gracie Mansion In NYC the home of mayor bill De blasio and chant " USA USA "

this protest is being held by the #FDNY

1000s of #FDNY employees gather at Gracie Mansion the home of mayor bill De blasio for a protest against mandates and chant " LETS GO BRANDON "

Massive crowd in front of Gracie Mansion the home of mayor bill De blasio for a protest against mandates held by the #FDNY

Crowd chants " WE WILL NOT COMPLY "

Protesters against mandates at Gracie Mansion In NYC held by the #FDNY. Protesters chant " NO ERIC ADAMS, NO ERIC ADAMS "

Eric adams is running for NYC Mayor .

Eric adams is running for NYC Mayor . Eric is running against @CurtisSliwa#NYC #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/tbDs7pZegb — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) October 28, 2021

According to ABC News, Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York, said many members are “still struggling with making this decision” to get the vaccine and warned of “catastrophic manpower shortage” if they refuse and are unable to work.

“The FDNY said Wednesday that 65% of its members were vaccinated,” according to ABC News.

This week, de Blasio admitted the city has no real plan to address potential shortages and made it clear on Thursday that he has no intention of moving the deadline.

“The bottom line is can we do the things we need to do first of all to keep this city safe for the long run. Well, that means getting people vaccinated. Yes, we can do that. Yes, we have a plan to do that,” he said, predicting that many will get the vaccine “once they really realize that they’re not going to get paid.”

The protest comes days after another that took place on Monday as thousands marched across the Brooklyn Bridge protesting vaccine mandates, shouting “Fuck Joe Biden” and “Fuck de Blasio.”