Thousands of New York City Firefighters Called in Sick with de Blasio’s Vaccine Mandate Underway

Roughly 2,300 New York City firefighters called in sick Monday as Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) administration has placed thousands of workers on unpaid leave for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine.

City workers, including first responders, had until Friday at 5:00 p.m. to provide proof of receiving at least one vaccination. Overall, the city has placed 9,000 workers on unpaid leave, while thousands more, 12,000, await to see if the city will grant their exemption request — something de Blasio warned will likely not happen.

On Monday, about 2,300 New York City firefighters called out sick — a significant portion of the 11,000 uniformed workers the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) employs.

While claiming to have love and respect for the first responders — the same first responders he has placed an coercive ultimatum on — de Blasio railed against the workers who called out.

“We have every reason to believe we have a lot of people out there claiming they are sick when they are not,” de Blasio said, calling it “unacceptable” and adding that the city will not tolerate it.